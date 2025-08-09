NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the Top 10 tight ends ahead of 2025

The tight end position is one of the most undervalued positions in the NFL, with the league’s best being able to dominate as both a receiver and a blocker. Entering 2025, several stars are set to make a major impact.

This list will break down the top 10 tight ends heading into the new season, factoring in production, skillset, and impact on the offense.

NFL Power Rankings: Tight end rankings for 2025

10. Dalton Schultz

Schultz has been consistently solid since becoming a starter in Dallas. Now in Houston, he has continued his consistent play and has been a nice safety blanket for C.J. Stroud. He is not a game changer or someone who can take over games, but he’s good enough to get the job done.

9. David Njoku

Njoku has been a solid tight end in Cleveland for years, but because of the terrible quarterback play, his ceiling has been a bit limited. He has been very solid as a starter, and does have the ability to have some big games here and there. If Cleveland had competent QB play, he might end up higher on this list.

8. T.J. Hockenson

After an unfortunate ACL tear in 2024, Hockenson returned to form late last year, showing moments of his pre-injury form. Prior to the setback, he was a perfect fit with the Vikings, thriving in their offense. Now, with a healthy offseason, he seems to be poised to regain top form and lock in his place among the league’s best tight ends.

7. Dallas Goedert

Goedert when healthy is truly a great player, it is just unfortunate that he gets hurt almost every year. Still, he manages to play through injury and at a very high level. He is a nice safety blanket for Jalen Hurts and occasionally will make a big splashy play every so often.

6. Mark Andrews

Andrews gets a lot of flack for an up and down 2024 season. Still, despite not the greatest year, he still managed to rack up 11 touchdowns. It is clear he is getting older, but he can still get the job done, and continues to be a massive piece for the Baltimore Ravens.

5. Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta has proven to be the perfect fit for Detroit’s offense, excelling as both a reliable pass catcher and a strong run blocker. He brings the ability to make explosive plays in the pass game while also handling the dirty work. His versatility and toughness make him an important piece to the Lions offense.

4. Travis Kelce

Father time is starting to hit Kelce, still his connection with Mahomes is as good as ever. He is not as explosive as he used to be, but he is still very crafty and reliable. He fits the need of the offense perfectly as a safety valve for Mahomes, while also working the seams and zone gaps perfectly. If he does retire after this year, he is a sure-fire Hall of Famer, and maybe even the best tight end of all time.

3. Trey McBride

One of the most underrated weapons in the NFL, McBride does not get the shine he deserves. McBride has gotten better year after year, finally reaching over 1,000 receiving years this past season. The only knock to his game is his lack of scoring success, having only six touchdowns through three seasons.

2. George Kittle

Kittle has been a staple of the Niners offense since being drafted in 2017. Since then he’s gone on to make several Pro Bowls and has earned two All-Pro nods. He has the perfect combination of dominating physicality in the run game, with elite athleticism and creation in the passing game. Some might call him the perfect tight end.

1. Brock Bowers

Bowers has done something that only two other tight ends have ever done, which is having over 1,000 receiving yards in their rookie seasons. He broke multiple rookie tight end records, and his impact on the Raiders was astronomical. He is the best receiving tight end in the league, replacing Kelce who has honed that nod for many years. It may only be one season, but he has already shown his value in just one year.