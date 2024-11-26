NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the updated MVP ladder entering Week 13
Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season is officially in the books, so let's power-rank the updated MVP ladder as we head toward Week 13. The MVP race is heating up, but there does not seem to be many viable candidates at this point, and you could argue that the most deserving player for the MVP award isn't even a QB...
We are now approaching Week 13 of the 2024 NFL Season, so any player who is in contention for the MVP does need to make their case. There aren't many games left, so time is ticking. As we have done, we have power-ranked our updated MVP ladder.
Let's get into it as we head to Week 13.
4. Jared Goff, QB. Detroit Lions
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are the best team in football. Both sides of the ball are finally working, as the Lions did have some defensive weaknesses over the last couple of seasons. Goff himself is having yet another prolific season. He's got 20 touchdown passes and 2,761 yards. Perhaps the most impressive feat is his 72.9% completion percentage.
If it wasn't for that five-interception game against the Houston Texans, Goff's already impressive numbers would look even better. But he's still got a 109.9 passer rating and is still playing the best football of his career in my opinion. As long as the Lions keep winning and Goff keeps playing well, he will at least get a good bit of votes for the MVP award.
3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen has gotten his Buffalo Bills team out to a 9-2 start on the season, and they were on their bye in Week 12. Before their bye, they were able to hand the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season, so Buffalo does get a crucial tiebreaker over KC.
The Bills did some roster re-tooling this past offseason and are having the best year of the Allen era thus far. However, this team has just not been capable of getting past the Chiefs in the postseason, and it feels like these two teams are going to meet in the playoffs at some point.
Josh Allen is playing out of his mind and could get heavy MVP consideration in 2024.
2. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Yet another great primetime performance, Lamar Jackson now has 27 touchdown passes against just three interceptions this season. He leads the NFL with a 117.9 passer rating and has also added 599 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson is on pace to have the best season of his career, and he is kind of already at his total production from 2023, where he won his second MVP. Jackson and the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, which does also keep Baltimore alive in the AFC North race. It would be hard to not give the MVP to Lamar Jackson at this point.
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
I am not sure if the NFL is capable of giving the MVP award to a running back at this point, but Saquon Barkley is clearly deserving of the award. He has been the engine that makes the Philadelphia Eagles offense go, and this is a team that has won seven games in a row, which is just an insane streak in the NFL.
Barkley is currently on pace for 2,151 rushing yards and 398 receiving yards. The NFL single-season rushing record is held by Eric Dickerson at 2,104, so Barkley is currently on pace to beat that. If that does happen, and the Eagles do close the 2024 NFL regular season on a high note, wouldn't he have to be seen as the favorite? I think so.