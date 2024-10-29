NFL Power Rankings: Rankings head coaches on the hot seat after Week 8
We could be approaching the time of the year where head coaches are fired in-season, so let's roll out our latest head coach hot seat power rankings. It's actually shocking that there has only been one in-season head coach firing this year, as there are a mountain of bad teams in 2024 through the first eight weeks.
We're now at the halfway point of the season, so not only will the trade market heat up, but the games will continue to have more playoff implications. It'll be interesting to see how the second half transpires and if there are teams who collaspe or make a second-half push. As we do, let's roll out our latest head coach hot seat power rankings.
5. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
You really can't blame Mike McCarthy too much, as the Dallas Cowboys just don't have a good roster. It's top heavy and is missing another wide receiver, a starting-caliber running back, another OL starter, and more help on defense. Dallas is bad in the trenches, and that's a death sentence for any team in the league.
Jerry Jones seems just about fed up, so it would not shock me if Mike McCarthy was shown the door in the coming weeks.
4. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins
Is it time to put Mike McDaniel on the hot seat? He's a great offensive mind but just does not come with that hard-core edge that most great head coaches have. The Dolphins are all finesse and no bite, and it's been a big reason why this team can't win late in the season. Now at 2-5, the Dolphins have a long way to go if they hope to get back into the mix this season.
It's not impossible, and I understand that they didn't have Tua Tagovailoa for a while, but there isn't a ton to like about McDaniel's tenure, even during the first two seasons. The weather gets a little bit cold and the Dolphins forget how to play football. That's on the coach.
3. Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are horribly injured, but Dennis Allen is a bad head coach and he's always been a bad head coach. Some coaches in the NFL just aren't cut out to be a head coach and are best suited as coordinators. Allen has been one of the best DC's in the NFL but just is incapable of finding his footing as a HC.
I can't imagine that Saints' GM Mickey Loomis would bring Allen back in 2025, as the Saints need a full and total rebuild. Dennis Allen is now a loser of six games in a row and there is just no clear reason to continue down this path with him. Dennis Allen probably has to go.
2. Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders
I just have no idea what went through the Las Vegas Raiders' minds when they decided that Antonio Pierce was the best choice to lead this team as their next head coach. The Raiders are 2-6 on the year and are bad on both sides of the ball. You'd think that a defensive-minded head coach would be able to take care of his side of the ball.
That's really the bare minimum for head coaches - be good on your side of the ball. Pierce is fielding one of the worst teams in the NFL, and there is just no hope for this franchise until they move on from him and bring in a fresh head coach.
1. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
It might be time for Doug Pederson to go in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are now 2-6 on the season, and while Trevor Lawrence has played well as of late, the team just isn't getting it done, and if there was a game to steal to get back on track, it was in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.
The Jags still have a gauntlet of opponents coming up and it'd be hard for me to envision Pederson surviving over the next few weeks. The Jaguars are poorly coached and don't really have much of an identity, so Pederson may be on his last legs in Duval County.