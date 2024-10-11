NFL Power Rankings: Rankings most likely top QB performers in Week 6
Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season is upon us, so let's power rank the projected top quarterback performers. There has been quite a bit of high-end QB play in the 2024 NFL Season, and there's going to be a lot more as well.
It's well-known that no NFL team is going to sustain success unless they have elite QB play, period. Teams try and fail to make the cut with middling veterans, and it just never works out. We're now already in Week 6, and as we approach the bulk of the games, let's power rank the most likely top QB performers.
NFL Power Rankings: Rankings most likely top QB performers in Week 6
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson gets to play the 20th-ranked Washington Commanders' at home on Sunday. While I love what the Commanders have this year, these types of games may be too much for them at this point. And when you consider that Lamar Jackson is just playing out of his mind once again, he's going to terrorize Dan Quinn's defense.
I would expect the two-time NFL MVP to have multiple touchdowns and have at least one in the air and one on the ground. At this point, it's feasible that Lamar Jackson could win his second MVP in a row.
2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are coming off of their bye week and should be ready to go against the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Goff may be limited as a QB, but he's very good and has had some prolific seasons in the NFL. He threw 59 touchdown passes in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, so he and the unit's offense is on another level.
The Cowboys' defense is iffy at best at this point, so with Detroit rested up and coming off of their bye week, I would expect Jared Goff to have a huge day through the air.
1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Yes, the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions will surely get into a shootout in Week 6. Dak Prescott is a controversial QB to say the least, but no one can dispute how high his ceiling can be as a passer, especially at home.
Since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Prescott has thrown for 5,940 yards and 44 touchdown passes. He's averaged 270 yards per game and two touchdown passes per game since the start of 2023, which is wild production. The Cowboys may end up losing this game as they don't feel quite as good as the Detroit Lions in 2024, but Dak Prescott will be prolific enough to at least keep them in the game.
And given that the Cowboys do not have a reliable rushing attack, they must rely on Prescott more.