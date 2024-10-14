NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
20. New York Jets (2-3)
Hosting the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, the New York Jets just went about their business this week and did not make any major headlin- … oh my goodness, they did what?
Firing Robert Saleh in the middle of the week was certainly a choice. It doesn’t make a ton of sense given what has gone on with this team this year. Yet again, their defense is among the very best in the NFL so the surprise of no one. Former HC Robert Saleh simply knows how to coach up a defense and was doing just that.
Their offense has been among the worst in the league, and you won’t guess who is the primary play-caller. Yeah, it’s Nathaniel Hackett. Well, when the Jets fired Saleh, they made defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich the interim head coach, and one of the first things that Ulbrich did was to give Todd Downing playcalling duties, stripping that role from Hackett.
After losing two games in a row, the 2-3 Jets underwent a ton of change this past week.
19. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)
I just have no words for how bad the Dallas Cowboys were in Week 6 and how limp this team is. They’ve got no toughness, no edge about them and are getting taken to the cleaners by the more physical teams in the NFL. They now drop to 3-3 on the season, so it’s not like their season is over, but after watching them get embarrassed by the Detroit Lions in Week 6, it’s hard to think their season isn’t over.
This has nothing to do with Dak Prescott, but more due to them not having a consistent running game and their defense not being able to stop the run at a high level. It’s just a total mess for the Dallas Cowboys. Where does this team go from here?