NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 6
18. Denver Broncos (3-3)
The Denver Broncos won three games in a row and managed to get to 3-2 on the season, but were about to be blown out by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. The Broncos managed to make it a close game down the stretch, but it ended up being a seven-point loss for Denver. Still, though, this team is 3-3 and is in a decent spot with rookie QB Bo Nix, who threw two more touchdown passes on Sunday.
The Broncos’ offense was just dreadful in the first half but managed to put something substantive on the field in the second half, so there is some good to take with them. The main issue here is that the Broncos play on a short week - they face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, a team who has now lost four games in a row.
This is also going to be a homecoming from Sean Payton, who coached the team from 2006-2021. Both the Broncos and Saints are going to be hugely desperate for a win to kick off Week 7 in the 2024 NFL Season.
17. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)
The Seattle Seahawks are a fraudulent team, and it’s wild that it took them losing three-straight games to see it. They have a limited ceiling with a rookie defensive head coach and a middling QB in Geno Smith at best. Make no mistake - the Seahawks won’t be going anywhere without a legitimate franchise QB in the building, but this team does have some nice talent on both sides of the ball, especially on defense.
It’s going to be a process for Seattle to draft and develop a QB, but that’s what this team needs to do. They’ll just barely be good enough to win anywhere from 7-9 games in 2024, but that isn’t going to do them much good.
Seattle took a tough loss on Thursday Night Football to the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle is desperate for a win after losing their third game in a row.