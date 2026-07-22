NFL Predictions, 2026: Most likely Super Bowl matchups as training camps begin

3. Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

In what would be a rematch of Super Bowl XLVIII, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks could meet. Seattle getting back to the Super Bowl would not be a huge shock, as this team was the most balanced in the NFL this past season and are returning many of the same faces.

Sure, it's quite difficult to get back to the big game, let alone win two in a row, but this team is built for it. The defense is among the best and deepest unit in the league, and Mike Macdonald runs the show on that side of the ball, so the odds of a regression feel low.

Yes, the offense lost Klint Kubiak, but there is reason to believe that Sam Darnold being with the team for another year could bring more comfortability for the unit as a whole.

As for the Denver Broncos, it's a rather simple argument, as the team was likely in the Super Bowl in 2025 had Bo Nix not broken his ankle. This team was good enough to make it last year and should remain good enough to make it this year.

2. Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

For years, the Buffalo Bills have faltered in the playoffs, as quarterback Josh Allen actually has the most playoff wins of a quarterback that has not started in the Super Bowl. Something has to change, right?

Right??

Well, no, but the Bills did make a head coaching change, going from Sean McDermott and Joe Brady, and that could be enough. Allen is still excellent and one of the best players in the NFL, and we have seen this team in the playoffs each year since 2019, so perhaps one season of the Bills making it to the Super Bowl wouldn't surprise us.

It honestly feels like the odds get more in their favor with each passing year, because how many more times can this team lose in a similar fashion in the playoffs?

1. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams

The two conference losers from 2025, the Broncos and Rams meeting in Super Bowl LXI would not be a shock and is our most likely Super Bowl matchup in our latest predictions. The Broncos were on the cusp of the Super Bowl last year as we noted above, and the Rams aggressively filled their most urgent roster needs.

All in all, if things don't go south and happen as we expect, Denver and Los Angeles playing in the final game of the season would be likely.