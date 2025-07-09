There are a few teams that could be in line to again win their division in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's cover those teams here.

Division champions do change quite often, but there are also some teams that have a huge grip on their own division, and there are absolutely some teams in the driver's seat to win their division and repeat as champions from 2024 into 2025.

Let's cover those teams here.

NFL Predictions: Most obvious repeat division champions for 2025 season

Buffalo Bills - AFC East

The biggest threat to the Buffalo Bills in 2025 is actually the New England Patriots, but the Pats are a upstart team that are another year or two away, and with the Bills having an easier schedule, they could again be in line to win the division by multiple games this year.

Baltimore Ravens - AFC North

While the AFC North has been quite competitive in recent years, the Baltimore Ravens have the best QB, head coach, and roster. It really should not be a question who wins the division in 2025 unless something major happens. Lamar Jackson has been able to stay healthy, so another double-digit win season with another is coming for Baltimore.

Houston Texans - AFC South

The Houston Texans have gone 10-7 and won the AFC South in each of the last two seasons, and while there could be a team or two pushing for the title, Houston is again in the driver's seat and might again be able to win 10 games and the division in 2025.

The Texans remade their offensive line this offseason in hopes that those moves could be enough to shore up the line for good. CJ Stroud is also, by far, the best QB in the AFC South.

Los Angeles Rams - NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams went 9-3 down the stretch and won the NFC West in 2024. Their rocky start was due to mounting injuries, and as long as they don't suffer the same fate, this team could win 12 games. LA added Davante Adams this offseason and have one of the youngest and most explosive defensive lines in the NFL. The offensive line is the best in the division, as is their QB and head coach.

This is no-brainer.