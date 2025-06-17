There could be some non-playoff teams from 2024 that could make a legitimate playoff push in 2025.

Could we see a different group of playoff teams in either conference for 2025? The answer is probably yes, as many non-playoff teams from the 2024 NFL Season do have what it takes to get back into the postseason in 2025.

Some playoff teams from the 2024 season may also be due for a regression, and that could open the door for these four teams to sneak into the postseason.

NFL Predictions: Non-playoff teams that could make the postseason in 2025

A team that needed to revamped their defensive line and did, the Arizona Cardinals have gone from four to eight wins over the last two seasons, and with their best roster in place in quite some time, this team could end a playoff drought and get back into the postseason. Ten wins is absolutely on the table, as this team was 6-4 at one point in 2024. Don't sleep on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in 2025.

Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr might be a franchise QB. If he is, the Atlanta Falcons would not only make the playoffs, but they'd also have a great shot at winning the NFC South, as it's one of the weaker divisions in football. Top talent on offense and a more explosive defensive line could also be huge factors in this team finally putting something consistent together.

Miami Dolphins

Tua Taogvailoa does get hurt a lot, but when he's on the field, the Miami Dolphins are a good football team, so the main crux for this argument is Tagovailoa staying on the field for a full 17 games. If that happens, Miami should be able to win around 10 games and earn a Wild Card spot. They've got nice talent on both sides of the ball and have what it takes to slide into a playoff spot.

New England Patriots

This one could be the least-likely of the four here, but the New England Patriots did what they needed to do in the offseason. They hired a proven winner at head coach and overhauled their roster, adding a ton of talent in key spots. The offensive line is now a lot better, and Drake Maye gets to play in an offense run by Josh McDaniels.

The Patriots have what it takes to breakout in 2025. They aren't going to win the AFC East or anything, but a 9-8 season could be enough to sneak into a Wild Card spot. Every year, there is a team or two that shocks the NFL world. New England could be that team this year.