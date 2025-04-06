The New England Patriots may be a lot closer than expected heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. They give the Drake Maye era a huge boost in this mock draft. Spending a ton of money in free agency and also hiring Mike Vrabel, the New England Patriots are getting serious and could put the league on notice in 2025.

They might not make the playoffs, but they can surely improve in the win column and can be in most, if not all games they play in for 2025. Drake Maye himself played quite well in 2024 and a lot better than what the raw stats might indicate, so the NFL Draft is hugely important for this franchise.

Let's get into this Patriots mock draft, where the Drake Maye era gets a massive boost.

Patriots 2025 NFL Mock Draft: The Drake Maye era gets a massive boost

4. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

With Abdul Carter falling to pick four, the New England Patriots waste no time and take him, bolstering their pass rush for years to come. They also signed Harold Landry in free agency, so this pass rush has a huge boost.

38. Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

The Patriots have to get a left tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they get Josh Conerly Jr at the top of the second round. All of a sudden, New England's offensive line doesn't look all too shabby with the additions of Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury. Mike Onwenu should also be able to remain at guard for the long-term.

69. Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

Jared Wilson is going to be the long-term center for the New England Patriots, but it may take him some time to develop. He's a slam-dunk pick for them with the 69th selection in this mock draft.

77. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Now giving Drake Maye another pass catcher, the Patriots take Jalen Royals from Utah State. De-facto GM Eliot Wolf has to give Maye more weapons, period. Their playmakers are among the worst in the NFL, but shoring up the offensive line is actually more important.

106. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Deone Walker is a massive player who needs polished at the NFL level, and he could get that and then some playing in this Mike Vrabel defense, as I believe Vrabel is always someone who gets the most out of his players.

144. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Danny Stutsman feels like a perfect fit for the New England Patriots. The Pats grab him with pick 144 in what also feels like a huge steal.

217. Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State

Maybe a potential starter in 2026 and beyond, Joshua Gray figures to be some competent depth along the offensive line. Depth across all positions on an NFL roster is hugely important and why many teams make deep playoff runs.

229. Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina

Raheim Sanders is one of the many draftable running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft. This Patriots mock draft has them taking Sanders at pick 229.

238. Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

With their last pick, the Patriots grab another defensive lineman and take Vernon Broughton from Texas.

Would this New England Patriots mock draft kickstart the Drake Maye era?