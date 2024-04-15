2024 NFL Draft: Ideal first-round pick for the top 10 selections
Here are the most ideal selections for each team picking in the top 10.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB
The most ideal QB prospect and selection for the Commanders is Jayden Daniels, who is a better fit for what offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury runs in his offenses than someone like Drake Maye, who has often be mocked second overall. The Commanders also signed Marcus Mariota in free agency, so perhaps Daniels isn't under pressure to start immediately.
3. New England Patriots - Drake Maye, QB
A high-end QB prospect with a ton of similarities to Justin Herbert, Drake Maye might truly need a red-shirt year. The Patriots did bring back Jacoby Brissett, who is a capable bridge QB and who can take a beating behind the Patriots current offensive line until other players are brought in. The current state of the Patriots personnel on offense is not pretty, so Maye sitting, something that he already probably needs to do, makes a ton of sense.
4. Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR
The Arizona Cardinals have a strong enough offensive line, a budding young tight end in Trey McBride, and a franchise QB in Kyler Murray, so to an extent, all that might be missing besides complimentary players is a stud WR1, and that's exactly who Marvin Harrison Jr is. Son of the senior Marvin Harrison, his NFL bloodline and overall elite prospect status makes him a near sure-fire home run in the NFL.