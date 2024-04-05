2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock where QBs fly off the board
Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
25. Green Bay Packers - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
Why not nab the best iOL prospect in the NFL Draft? Green Bay could go a ton of ways here, and I would not be surprised to see them take a first-round cornerback, but helping out Jordan Love should be the top priority.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn States
The Buccaneers brought back both Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, so they’re clearly trying to run it back. Adding some help off the EDGE is perhaps their biggest need, and Chop Robinson fell into their laps at pick 26.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Cardinals use their second first-round pick on Adonai Mitchell to help boost their empty wide receiver room. Kyler Murray would surely be a fan of this selection.
28. Buffalo Bills - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
After trading Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, the Buffalo Bills WR room is just empty to the emptiest degree. They must address the WR position early on in the NFL Draft, so they’ll select Xavier Worthy with the 28th pick.