2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades

Let's put together another huge mock draft!

By Lou Scataglia

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
85. Cleveland Browns - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

The status of Nick Chubb is uncertain, so adding a RB in the NFL Draft gives them some insurance as Chubb continues to rehab.

86. Houston Texans - DJ James, CB, Auburn

DeMeco Ryans opts to load up in the secondary with the selection of DJ James.

87. Dallas Cowboys - Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

The Dallas Cowboys do have a few free agent CBs this offseason, so adding some in the offseason for new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is a smart move.

88. Green Bay Packers - Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

AJ Dillon is a free agent and Aaron Jones could get cut, leaving the Packers very thin at the position.

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

Devin White is a free agent and probably won’t return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.

90. Arizona Cardinals - Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Jonathan Gannon is likely going to want to come away with a few defensive players in the NFL Draft this year.

