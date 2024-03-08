2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
22 of 24
85. Cleveland Browns - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
The status of Nick Chubb is uncertain, so adding a RB in the NFL Draft gives them some insurance as Chubb continues to rehab.
86. Houston Texans - DJ James, CB, Auburn
DeMeco Ryans opts to load up in the secondary with the selection of DJ James.
87. Dallas Cowboys - Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
The Dallas Cowboys do have a few free agent CBs this offseason, so adding some in the offseason for new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is a smart move.
88. Green Bay Packers - Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
AJ Dillon is a free agent and Aaron Jones could get cut, leaving the Packers very thin at the position.
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
Devin White is a free agent and probably won’t return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.
90. Arizona Cardinals - Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Jonathan Gannon is likely going to want to come away with a few defensive players in the NFL Draft this year.