2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
21. Detroit Lions (via MIA) - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Trade! The Detroit Lions trade up eight picks and land Jared Verse, as they try to put the finishing touches on a defense that still had issues in 2023. The Lions also should be adding some talent to their weak secondary, but they don’t pass up the chance to nab Jared Verse in this trade up.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Philadelphia Eagles definitely need to get better on the back-end in 2024. They did hire Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator, and Fangio did have great success with another first-round CB from Alabama in Patrick Surtain II, so Fangio gets his wish as the Eagles draft Alabama CB, Kool-Aid McKinstry
23. Houston Texans - Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
The Houston Texans should go crazy this offseason, frankly. They are in the rare situation where they have an elite QB on his rookie deal. With a ton of cap space in 2024, I think Texans GM Nick Caserio should go all-in and try to build a Super Bowl team. And as we know, being strong in the trenches is a must for that.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
With Tyron Smith likely leaving in free agency and Terence Steele playing poorly in 2023, the Dallas Cowboys have every reason to take a first-round tackle. Tyler Guyton doesn’t have to go far, as he’ll take his belongings from Oklahoma to Texas.