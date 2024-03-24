NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?

By Lou Scataglia

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
13 of 17
Next

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Two-straight wide receiver selections from the Cincinnati Bengals?  Well, with Tyler Boyd likely not coming back and the possibility that Tee Higgins gets dealt, it does make some sense.

50. Denver Broncos (via PHI) - Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

The Denver Broncos use their newly acquired second-round pick to land a very good EDGE prospect, giving the team some much needed boost along the defensive line.

51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

The Steelers do have a huge need at wide receiver, so Ja’Lynn Polk will get the chance to catch passes from Russell Wilson.

52. Los Angeles Rams - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

Another pass rusher?  Why not!  You can never have too many good ones. 

Home/NFL Draft