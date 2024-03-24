2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Two-straight wide receiver selections from the Cincinnati Bengals? Well, with Tyler Boyd likely not coming back and the possibility that Tee Higgins gets dealt, it does make some sense.
50. Denver Broncos (via PHI) - Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
The Denver Broncos use their newly acquired second-round pick to land a very good EDGE prospect, giving the team some much needed boost along the defensive line.
51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
The Steelers do have a huge need at wide receiver, so Ja’Lynn Polk will get the chance to catch passes from Russell Wilson.
52. Los Angeles Rams - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Another pass rusher? Why not! You can never have too many good ones.