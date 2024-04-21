2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
49. Chicago Bears (via CIN) - Leonard Taylor II, DT, Miami (FL)
The Chicago Bears continue to bolster the defensive front, this time with DT Leonard Taylor II from Miami (FL). At this point, if Caleb Williams is a stud, a Super Bowl window opens up for this team. Yes, I just typed those words.
50. Denver Broncos (via PHI) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
If you were wondering when the Denver Broncos would take a QB, well, here you go. Bo Nix could fall out of the second round, and if the Broncos can play their cards right, he could fall into their laps. This pick originally belonged to the Eagles.
51. New York Jets (via PIT) - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
The short-term situation at tackle looks great for the New York Jets, but they do need some stability there for the long-term. Taking Patrick Paul is a great start as he does not have th play immediately.
52. Los Angeles Rams - Michael Hall Jr, DT, OSU
No one for the rest of the history of the NFL may come close to how good Aaron Donald was, but heck, you never know. Michael Hall Jr might have a great chance to earn a starting spot as a rookie.