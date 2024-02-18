2024 NFL Mock Draft: Utter chaos in the top 10
There is chaos afoot in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
7. Tennessee Titans - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Tennessee Titans need a ton of help on offense, and with Brian Callahan as their new head coach, replacing Mike Vrabel, Callahan will surely pound the table for a top offensive prospect in the first round. The Titans give Will Levis a legitimate shot to be the franchise QB and draft Malik Nabers out of LSU.
LSU has been a factory for wide receivers, so it's definitely a wise move to bet on someone like Nabers at the next level.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Two-straight offensive selections from LSU, as the Atlanta Falcons get Jayden Daniels. In year one under Raheem Morris, the team's new head coach, they take a huge swing on a QB. Honestly, the Falcons roster is pretty solid; GM Terry Fontenot has done a nice job at building the core up, but still needs to get the franchise QB figured out.
9. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Las Vegas Raiders trade up four selections in the 2024 NFL Draft and select JJ McCarthy from Michigan. The Chicago Bears again move down in the draft, as GM Ryan Poles continues to stack picks. With the recent news of Jimmy Garoppolo's suspension and eventual release, the Raiders clearly need to invest in a young QB, so they make a modest trade with the Bears and come away with JJ McCarthy.
10. New York Jets - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
I don't think the New York Jets should take a wide receiver with this pick. I think shoring up their offensive line might be the single most urgent need of any team this coming offseason. Aaron Rodgers has a stranglehold on the franchise, so they are stuck with him for another year or two. The Jets offensive line was dreadfully bad in 2023, so adding a top OT prospect to play right tackle is a wise move.