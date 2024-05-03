2024 NFL Re-Draft: Could teams already be regretting their selections?
Let's do a 2024 NFL Re-Draft!
6. New York Giants - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
I do not get the process from Joe Schoen and the New York Giants. They allegedly tried to make a move up to the third overall spot for Drake Maye, but weren't able to get there. So instead of taking a swing on another QB that might have been a bit lower on their board, they... don't take one at all? The Giants correct their current disaster scenario and take JJ McCarthy with the sixth pick.
7. Tennessee Titans - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Titans GM Ran Carthon may have preferred to take Joe Alt, but with Alt off the board, JC Latham was the next-best prospect on their board. Since the board fell the same way for the Titans, they'd surely take Latham in the re-draft.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Please, Atlanta, don't mess it up again! In one of the worst moves of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons took Michael Penix Jr with the eighth pick. Penix is likely sitting for a minimum of three years, so he could take the reigns as the starting QB in his late-20s. It's not a great situation for Atlanta at the moment, but they can correct that by taking Dallas Turner.
9. Denver Broncos (via CHI) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Trade! The Denver Broncos decide to not risk it, and with their top two QBs gone, they decide to trade up modestly with the Chicago Bears and still land their QB in Bo Nix, who the Broncos carefully studied in the pre-draft process. While Nix was not the top QB on their board, Sean Payton would surely take him again.
10. New York Jets - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
If Rome Odunze ended up falling into the laps of the New York Jets, I do wonder if GM Joe Douglas would have taken him. They took Olu Fashanu with the 11th pick, moving down with the Minnesota Vikings. Taking Fashanu was the right call, but Odunze was off the board.