2025 NFL mock draft: Entire top 10 mock draft predictions
2. New York Giants - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
The New York Giants really screwed up this offseason, and have admitted defeat with their QB room of Daniel Jones and Drew Lock. It's been a disastrous tenure for GM Joe Schoen, who might start to see his seat get warmer and warmer. This is now his third year as the team's GM, and the team has only gone backwards.
They can only hope that Carson Beck, the best QB in the 2025 NFL Draft class, can save their franchise. The Giants can do a hard reset at QB in 2025, as Jones' contract is moveable and Drew Lock would be a free agent.
3. Tennessee Titans - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Will Levis experiment comes to an end here as the Tennessee Titans select Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick. Even though Sanders and Colorado might seem like a giant show and nothing else, Sheduer Sanders is a viable NFL quarterback prospect and could go very high in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Titans are trying to rebuild after their Ryan Tannehill/Derrick Henry/Mike Vrabel era came to an end recently. It's now the Brian Callahan show, and if Levis does not show enough in 2024, he may want to pick his QB.