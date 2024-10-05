2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top
25. Washington Commanders - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
How about Jayden Daniels? The Washington Commanders not only may have their QB for the next decade, but I am not sure Daniels isn’t the best QB in the NFC East right now. And heck, the Commanders should be looked at as the best team in the division as well. Sure, this offensive high they are on with Daniels could most certainly wear off in the coming weeks, but this feels sustainable to me.
If Daniels ends up being a hit and keeps this up, the Commanders will have the biggest advantage in all of sports: a QB on his rookie deal. This affords any franchise so much more flexibility to make some all-in moves. Well, Washington could use another wide receiver and already has one stud WR from Ohio State, so why not add another?
Emeka Egbuka could be the next great OSU wide receiver to make it big in the NFL, and him playing next to Terry McLaurin could help ease him into the NFL and develop a reliable connection with Jayden Daniels, who should firmly be in the MVP talks, not just the Rookie of the Year talks.
The Commanders are firing on all cylinders.
26. Buffalo Bills - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Buffalo Bills may be a bit better than some expected in 2024. They did get blown out by the Baltimore Ravens but should still have enough roster talent to again make the postseason, but they don’t feel like a Super Bowl contender to me. Buffalo has had to do a bit of a re-tooling this offseason to figure out their cap situation and get a bit younger on both sides of the ball.
In this NFL mock draft, they take Malaki Starks, a very good safety from Georgia. Buffalo plays in the AFC with a ton of very good QBs, and they’ve always had reliable secondary play, so this pick would make a lot of sense for the team.
As of now, Buffalo seems to be deep in the Davante Adams sweepstakes, but I don’t believe they’d be making a great move by swinging that trade. They should seek to get younger and cheaper.