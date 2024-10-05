NFL Spin Zone
2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock with major surprise at the top

Let's get into our latest 2025 NFL mock draft!

By Lou Scataglia

Georgia v Alabama
Georgia v Alabama / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
29. Houston Texans - Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Through four games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Houston Texans have the 22nd-ranked scoring defense in the NFL, which is a shock.  Head coach DeMeco Ryans is an elite defensive mind, but his unit is struggling thus far.  One area where I can see them improving in the offseason is at linebacker.  As far as I am concerned, the defensive front and secondary are solid.

Could the Texans use their first-round pick on Harold Perkins, a LB from LSU?  DeMeco Ryans was once a very good linebacker in the NFL, so this could be a perfect fit for both sides, and being that the Texans will have CJ Stroud on his rookie deal for a few more years, it’s even more reason to fill out the holes on the roster and continue to make an all-in push.

Some may not love the idea of a first-round linebacker, but it’s a massive position of need for Houston.  GM Nick Caserio has hit some home runs in the NFL Draft recently.  Can Perkins be his next hit?

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded cornerback Carlton Davis in the offseason to the Detroit Lions, so they could stand to add another starting-caliber CB to the roster.  Denzel Burke is the pick here at no. 30 in this 2025 NFL mock draft.  Todd Bowles is a defensive-minded head coach, and with the offense still playing at a high level, adding to the defense makes a lot of sense.

Baker Mayfield is still playing out of his mind and the offense still has guys like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin producing at a high level, so their area to address in the coming offseason may be to improve their secondary and perhaps even add more juice to their pass rush.  We went with a CB here in this mock draft.

