2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
27. Cincinnati Bengals - Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
The Cincinnati Bengals have quietly had a very strong offseason, and as long as QB Joe Burrow can stay healthy, they will be atop the AFC and will be Super Bowl contenders. It was the 2021 NFL Season where Cincy rode a magical run to the Super Bowl, and they followed that up with an appearance in the AFC Championship Game in the 2022 NFL Season.
After Joe Burrow went down in 2023, the Bengals season was effectively over, but his health should be all squared away for Week 1 of 2024. Burrow has actually never played a full season in his NFL career, so that could be something to follow. Nonetheless, the Bengals decided to get younger at EDGE and pick Patrick Payton from Florida State at the bottom of the first round.
Cincy has a stud defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, so continuing to give him more weapons to deploy is a great move.
28. Buffalo Bills - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
Perhaps a bit of an odd move; the Buffalo Bills decide to take an offensive tackle in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Bills have done a good bit of roster shuffling this offseason, as they were clearly trying to get their cap situation in a better spot, so this coming season could be a slight regression, as they just do not have nearly the roster talent that they did in prior seasons.
Josh Allen also lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, so a regression as a passer could be coming as well. The Bills pick offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea in the first round and perhaps look to trade right tackle Spencer Brown. They did just extend left tackle Dion Dawkins this offseason, but maybe the Bills do not want to pay their right tackle just yet.