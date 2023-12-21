3 huge questions as we approach 2024 NFL Draft
Let's look at three burning questions as we slowly approach the 2024 NFL Draft
3. Is a team going to make a major trade up the NFL Draft board?
Trading up in the NFL Draft, especially in the first round, is a very bold move, and I think this is a burning question that needs answered. The sweet spot for this trade up I think would be the second or third overall pick. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, the two top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft class, are likely going first and second overall.
However, after that, we could see some fireworks. Marvin Harrison Jr might be a generational WR prospect that a team could want with the third overall pick. There are two elite left tackles in Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu that could go within the top five, and heck, maybe there is another prospect that a team wants within the first three picks.
And the big question is; who is the team that makes a huge jump like this? I think a team like the Tennessee Titans or Los Angeles Chargers, who are currently barely picking inside the top 10, could make a major move up the draft boards, as each team has nice pieces to work with but are still missing some serious talent.
I also think a team that might have a new general manager in 2024 could make a huge move, as that new GM might want to be aggressive in beginning his roster-building vision for the team. The possibilities are endless for a massive trade up the 2024 NFL Draft board.