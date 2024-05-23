3 players set to regress big-time in the 2024 NFL Season
2. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield seemed to win over quite a few people with his 2023 performance, but his offensive coordinator, Dave Canales, is now in Carolina as the Panthers new head coach. Canales worked wonders with Mayfield in 2023 and Geno Smith in 2022 with the Seahawks. We've seen QBs regress due to coaches leaving before (see, Jalen Hurts), so with Mayfield not being the most talented passer ever, he's set to regress as well.
The Buccaneers offensive line is pretty average, but they do have a pair of very good wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Baker Mayfield might end up playing decent in 2024, but it won't be close to his breakout 2023 season.
3. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
At this point, you have to feel bad for Davante Adams being trapped in Las Vegas, but if you told me he was going to be traded to a new team this offseason or by the 2024 NFL trade deadline, I'd not be surprised. Adams will turn 32 years old on Christmas Eve this year, so he is getting up there. He also had a noticeable dip in his yards and touchdowns in 2023.
He caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. Now yes, those numbers are very good, but in the three prior seasons, Adams averaged 122 receptions, 1,607 yards, and 16 touchdowns per 17 games. His 2023 production was across all 17 games.
Age and QB play are going to be two huge reasons why Davante Adams regresses in 2024, but if he was able to force his way out of Vegas, perhaps demanding a trade to the New York Jets, the regression might taper off a bit. But as long as he plays the 2024 season with the Raiders, it won't be a great one for his standards.