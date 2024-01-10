3 Super Bowl 58 matchups that NFL fans would go crazy for
Would NFL fans like to see a different but fun Super Bowl 58 game?
2. Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens
I'm adding the Detroit Lions in again, and I think a potential matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl 58 would be a very fun game for NFL fans. The Lions and their Super Bowl "fun" argument is pretty self-explanatory, and the Ravens are clearly the best team in the NFL. Their QB, Lamar Jackson, feels like he's on his way to his second NFL MVP award.
And their defense has shut down some of the best offenses in the NFL. The Ravens actually blew out the Lions earlier this year, but I don't think this hypothetical SB game would be the same.
3. Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
This is an all-time Super Bowl matchup. The two franchises have met in the Super Bowl three times, twice in the 70s and once in the 90s. The Steelers won both of the matchups in the 70s and the Cowboys got one in the 90s. Obviously the circumstances are much different for both teams in the 2020s, but for the NFL history junkies, this would be an awesome game to witness.
The Steelers would have to hope that QB Mason Rudolph continues to play well, and their defense would really need to step up. The Cowboys are one of the most talented teams in the entire NFL and earned the No. 2 seed this year, so I do think it's wise to bet on them with any home playoff game they play this year.