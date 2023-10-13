5 NFL quarterbacks searching for job security in Week 6
Has Daniel Jones earned his contract extension? Will Zac Jones earn a solid role with the New York Jets?
Quarterback Under Pressure #2: New York Jets QB Zac Wilson
Robert Saleh and the New York Jets are still alive in the AFC. Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury devastated the organization during opening week. It was a blow to a franchise anticipating a leap in performance. Videos of the Hard Knocks series followed Saleh's team throughout the off-season. It allowed viewers to witness the change in the Jets' locker room. Many believed Rodgers' presence made New York a Super Bowl favorite. Now, fans are left to rekindle faith in the former franchise quarterback.
A series of rough seasons caused New York to grow impatient with Zac Wilson. His development was an extensive process. The Jets were not interested in long-term projects. A fork in the road gave the former first-rounder a chance to save his career. He's used his new time wisely and shows signs of improvement. A Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was bittersweet for Joe Douglas' front office. Wilson earned his highest offensive rating of the season (72.2), but could not pull off an upset. They expect him to improve - starting this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Quarterback Under Pressure #1 New York Jets QB Daniel Jones
An off-season extension convinced the New York Giants that they've found their franchise quarterback. Daniel Jones led Brian Daboll's unit to their first playoff berth since 2016 last season. His leadership on the field was noteworthy and resulted in a four-year $160 million deal. It's hard to say if the Giants are happy with their results. They've been embarrassed in primetime match-ups twice in six weeks. Their quarterback earned one win this season - a huge concern entering Week 6.
A Sunday night battle against the former Super Bowl champions is the next test for Daniel Jones. A loss will push the Giants further from playoff expectations. It could also cost the fifth-year veteran his job. This season, Jones ranks 32nd in pass grading (57.4) and 23rd in offensive ratings (65.6). The Kansas City Chiefs are a hard team to outscore. Mistakes will destroy Mike Kafka's momentum on offense. Daniel Jones must keep his composure and lead his team to a primetime victory.
Week 6 of the NFL season is a chance for players to prove themselves. Playoff implications will become a factor soon. A win will help secure a post-season birth. Poor performances will lead to a rough off-season.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com.