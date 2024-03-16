Atlanta Falcons mock draft after signing QB Kirk Cousins
What should the Atlanta Falcons do in the 2024 NFL Draft now that they have Kirk Cousins?
43rd Overall: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Even though all of Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and now Darnell Mooney are in the picture, they have room to add one more viable wide receiver into the mix, and I think that can be Ladd McConkey with the 43rd overall pick. McConkey feels like he's going to be an insanely productive wide receiver at the next level.
He's sharp with his route-running and is quite fast as well. He'd also be a perfect third or fourth option in the passing game, putting a ton of strain on opposing defenses.
74th Overall: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
With David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett getting older along the defensive line, bringing in another one makes a load of sense, so why not pick someone who already has NFL blood? Kris Jenkins' father had a very successful NFL career, and now the junior Jenkins is likely going to be a second or third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
A good NFL team is strong in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and the Falcons offensive line is among the best in the NFL, so giving more attention to the defense line is logical.
79th Overall: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
Three of the team's first four picks in this mock draft are on defense, and I think that'll be a heavy focus of theirs. Getting some additional cornerback help is always a good thing, especially when the NFL is a pass-happy league. They already have one stud cornerback in AJ Terrell and hope that Kris Abrams-Draine can be another one.