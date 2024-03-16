Atlanta Falcons mock draft after signing QB Kirk Cousins
What should the Atlanta Falcons do in the 2024 NFL Draft now that they have Kirk Cousins?
109th Overall: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
I understand that the Atlanta Falcons have two strong running backs in Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson, but with this team being aggressive in free agency, they should not shy away from making a strong unit even stronger. Plus, Wisconsin has just churned out NFL-caliber running backs for years.
143rd Overall: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
More pass rush! Javon Solomon's college production is just bonkers, so I think a team can bet on that in hopes that the undersized player can be a solid rotational force on defense.
187th Overall: Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee
I mean, why not? Why not see if the offensive staff that Raheem Morris has entrusted can get something out of Joe Milton? I understand that Joe Milton and Kirk Cousins are two vastly different quarterbacks, but with Cousins now with the team, the Falcons can take their time with the athletic QB.
197th Overall: Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Bringing in more secondary depth with the Falcons last pick, Sione Vaki's chances of truly making it in the NFL are not great, but never say never. If nothing else, depth is always a good thing and is a reason why teams are left standing at the end of the season.
In the first NFL Draft since signing Kirk Cousins, the Falcons go all-out.