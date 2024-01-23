Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Rebuilding the trenches and adding weapons
The Buffalo Bills need to build for the future.
60th Overall - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
Yes, this is the son of former NFL All-Pro, Kris Jenkins. The junior Jenkins has NFL blood and is an overall great prospect. Here's more on Jenkins from Ian Cummings:
"Being the son of a former NFL All-Pro, it’s no surprise that Jenkins has some of the most enthralling tools in the class. He’s an incredibly explosive athlete off the snap, both laterally and vertically, and has suffocating strength at the point of attack.- Ian Cummings
Going further, with his burst, twitch, and mass, Jenkins can levy impressive amounts of power into his attacks, and as he trends up with his hand usage and energy efficiency, it’s exciting to think about the potential that remains unearthed."
In 15 games for Michigan this year, Jenkins racked up 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
124th Overall - Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
Adding more help along the defensive front is going to be a huge priority for this team in free agency and in the 2024 NFL Draft. In the fourth round, they land Javon Solomon from Troy. Solomon stands at 6'2" and weighs 245lbs, so he is a bit undersized. Solomon has played five years in college and was just uber-productive in 2023, racking up 18 tackles for loss and 16 sacks, both career highs.
Solomon seems to be someone the Bills could deploy as a pass-rush specialist early in his career. He's got 49.5 career TFLs and 33 sacks over his career at Troy, which spanned 52 games. I think the amount of collegiate experience here is going to be a huge plus for Solomon.