Chicago Bears go all-in with insane 2024 free agency haul
Would this be an elite haul for the Chicago Bears?
2. Sign WR Mike Evans
I think Mike Evans is going to test the market this offseason, and he's had yet another 1,000-yard receiving season. This is his tenth year in the NFL, and he's got 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a solid season, but Evans might be at the point in his career that he goes to a team that pays him the most money.
He's got the Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl title, and Hall of Fame production, so there isn't anything he hasn't done. Money talks, and if the Bears can make him an offer he cannot refuse, Evans might like the idea of playing in Chicago, potentially catching passes from Caleb Williams, who is going to be a Week 1 starter.
3. Sign WR KJ Osborn
KJ Osborn would be a perfect WR3 playing alongside DJ Moore and Mike Evans. Osborn is in his fourth season and has career averages of three receptions for 31 yards per game. His 17-game averages are 630 yards and five touchdowns, so he can be productive. Getting as much help as possible for a new QB should be the team's top priority, and Osborn is a nice complimentary piece.