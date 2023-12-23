Chicago Bears go all-in with insane 2024 free agency haul
Would this be an elite haul for the Chicago Bears?
4. Sign S Kyle Dugger
The Chicago Bears need to move on from safety Eddie Jackson in the offseason, and they can find his replacement in free agency with stud safety Kyle Dugger, who has spent the first bit of his career with the New England Patriots. Dugger can play anywhere in the secondary and has nine interceptions and 322 total tackles.
Given that the Chicago Bears aren't going to be paying a quarterback anytime soon, they can add a ton of talent to their roster.
5. Sign C Lloyd Cushenberry
The Chicago Bears could also use some help at the center position. Well, arguably the best center free agency in 2024 is Denver Broncos' center, Lloyd Cushenberry. It's taken him until year four to put it together, but Cushenberry has been one of the best centers in football this year and is in line for a huge payday.
A potential scenario for the Bears along their offensive line has them drafting a stud left tackle, signing an elite center, still having Teven Jenkins in the mix, and a promising young right tackle in Darnell Wright. That could be an elite offensive line in 2024.