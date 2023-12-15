Cowboys Schedule: Predicting team's remaining games in 2023
Can the Dallas Cowboys close out the regular season on the right note?
Week 16 @ Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are very, very injured, and it's likely that they are missing a ton of contributors when this important Week 16 matchup rolls around. The Dolphins have the most explosive offense in the NFL featuring Tyreek Hill, but Hill's dealing with some injuries himself.
I think since we're this late in the season, we'll see more "questionable" players suit up, tough out the injury, and play. The Dolphins are without stud pass rusher Jaelan Phillips for the season with an Achilles tear. That is a huge deal, and the Dolphins' OL is also dealing with a ton of injuries as well. Even though this game is in Miami, I think Dallas comes out with a win here, too.
Score: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 21