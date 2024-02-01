Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: Finding Dak Prescott's replacement
The Dallas Cowboys might eventually have to make a tough decision.
56th Overall - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
The Dallas Cowboys double-down on Michigan players by selecting Kris Jenkins near the bottom of the second round. His father played in the NFL and had a very strong career. Dallas does have a plethora of free agents along the defensive front, and needing to extended Micah Parsons may force the Cowboys to try and implement some younger and cheaper talent along the DL.
The Cowboys were not the best at stopping the run this past season, and even though they had a great defense, games in the NFL are won in the trenches, so adding someone like Kris Jenkins would be a smart move.
87th Overall - Josh Newton, CB, TCU
The Cowboys will have Trevon Diggs coming back from a torn ACL, but will likely let Stephon Gilmore walk in free agency. Getting some help at cornerback is a smart move, and Josh Newton would be a wise selection in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Newton is a bit smaller, standing at 5'10", but does have the ability to play outside.
The Cowboys could get a CB who has the potential to play in the slot and the outside, and for Dan Quinn, that would be music to his ears.