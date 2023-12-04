Latest NFL Power Rankings see 49ers rise, Eagles fall big time
The latest week of NFL Power Rankings is here!
12. Denver Broncos (6-6)
Even though the Denver Broncos lost in Week 13, this team is still 6-6 and did still begin the year 1-5. Going 5-1 over the last month and a half is impressive, and the Broncos are still just one game out of a Wild Card spot. However, Russell Wilson threw three interceptions in the loss, which was almost his season INT total coming into the game (4)
11. Cleveland Browns (7-5)
The Browns have dropped a couple in a row and are now just barely hanging onto a Wild Card spot in the AFC. This team was definitely equipped to win the AFC North this year, but Deshaun Watson going down with a season-ending injury has hurt their chances. Joe Flacco, of all people, started for the Browns in Week 13.
10. Indianapolis Colts (7-5)
The Indianapolis Colts going 7-5 with a rookie head coach and Gardner Minshew is something that I don’t see talked about nearly enough. I think the main issue with the Colts is that they don’t really have a evergreen, elite player on their team that NFL fans can easily latch onto. Yeah, Minshew is a bubbly personality, but he’s also a low-end starter. Nonetheless, the Colts, of all teams, are in a playoff spot and have won four games in row.
9. Houston Texans (7-5)
The Houston Texans are 7-5 with a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback. That is outstanding. The roster has been bit by the injury bug this year, but this team is well-coached and have their franchise QB in the building. I don’t think it’s outrageous to think that the Texans can win a playoff game this year if they get it. They are actually the eighth seed in the AFC, so they aren’t in a playoff spot.