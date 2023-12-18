Latest NFL Power Rankings see Bills rise big, Patriots bottom out
Lots of movement in our latest NFL Power Rankings!
28. New York Jets (5-9)
Aaron Rodgers is apparently close to being medically cleared, but the New York Jets were also medically cleared of a playoff push in Week 15, so Rodgers has absolutely no reason to come back and play, especially behind that offensive line.
27. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)
I have an extremely unpopular opinion about this team. I don’t think Justin Herbert is nearly as good as most think, and he’ll be on his third head coach in the NFL. His first year was 2020. When will the discuss turn to Herbert perhaps being a part of the problem?
26. Chicago Bears (5-9)
This was a second-half disasterclass by Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy, and WR Darnell Mooney had the game-winning Hail Mary pass right in his hands. He could not make the catch, and that almost-touchdown is a great metaphor for how the Bears’ season has gone in 2023.
25. Tennessee Titans (5-9)
The Tennessee Titans might have something in Will Levis, and I think they should give him a legitimate shot in 2024. Perhaps some help along the offensive line and at wide receiver would help Levis take that next step.