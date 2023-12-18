Latest NFL Power Rankings see Bills rise big, Patriots bottom out
Lots of movement in our latest NFL Power Rankings!
16. Denver Broncos (7-7)
The Denver Broncos are 6-2 in their last eight games and do have a realistic shot to win out and get to 10 wins. That would probably be enough to clinch a playoff spot in the AFC.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
All of a sudden, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have life! QB Baker Mayfield has thrown 24 touchdowns on just eight interceptions this year and is having one of the best seasons of his career. Mayfield is surely starting somewhere in 2024.
14. Los Angeles Rams (7-7)
QB Matthew Stafford has thrown 12 touchdowns on just one interception over the last four games. That’ll do. He’s playing excellent football and has led this Rams team back to .500 and firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in 2023. This is a really great story.
13. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)
Are the Bengals… better without Joe Burrow?