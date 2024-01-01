Latest NFL Power Rankings see Ravens rise to the top, Bears make a late push
16. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers dismantled the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football, and QB Jordan Love has really improved from the start of the 2023 NFL Season. The Packers are surely one of the seven best teams in the NFC and could make some noise if they got into the playoffs.
15. Denver Broncos (8-8)
The Denver Broncos won their first game with Jarrett Stidham in the lineup in Week 17 and have a chance to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2016 if they can beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are annoying and I hope they do not get in the playoffs. I get that Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, but what exactly does that do? This team is flawed and would not be competitive if they got into the playoffs.
13. Houston Texans (9-7)
A commanding win for the Houston Texans in Week 17 still puts them on the outside looking in with the AFC playoff picture. They’ll need to win in Week 18 and get some help if they want to clinch a playoff spot.