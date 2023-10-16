NFL Power Rankings: A ton of movement happening after Week 6 games
There are five teams who all have a 5-1 record. Which one stands at the top after Week 6 games?
28. New York Giants (1-4)
The New York Giants are currently playing on Sunday Night Football. I don't think they stand much of a chance against the Buffalo Bills, but if any so-called "elite team" can mess this up, it's Buffalo. I truly would not be shocked to check my phone tomorrow morning and see that the Bills managed to lose this one.
27. Arizona Cardinals (1-5)
We all kind of knew this team was going to be bad in 2023, so nothing has shocked me thus far. They had a nice win against the Dallas Cowboys a few weeks ago and are likely gunning towards the 2024 NFL Draft and may have an interesting decision to make with Kyler Murray.
26. Tennessee Titans (2-4)
I mean, this team hanging on to both Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry this year was just puzzling to me. This team needs to get younger and more explosive on offense and should see if they can get some draft picks for Tannehill and Henry in a couple of trades.
25. New Orleans Saints (3-3)
This is not a good football team. They made a huge mistake signing Derek Carr in free agency and have dropped three of their last four after starting 2-0. There's not much to like with this team; even their best players are older veterans.