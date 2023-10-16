NFL Power Rankings: A ton of movement happening after Week 6 games
There are five teams who all have a 5-1 record. Which one stands at the top after Week 6 games?
24. Minnesota Vikings (2-4)
I guess the Minnesota Vikings can make things a bit more interesting in the NFC. The team won 13 games last year; maybe they can find some of that spark this year. Kirk Cousins is apparently not interested in being moved by the trade deadline, and I think this front office wants to give it one last go with Cousins and some of the other veterans still on the roster.
23. Atlanta Falcons (3-3)
This team needs to do something at quarterback. Perhaps Arthur Smith thinks he can still get something out of Ryan Tannehill, who he worked with in Tennessee. I could see Atlanta calling them up to gauge interest in a potential deal. Desmond Ridder is just not it.
22. Green Bay Packers (2-3)
Over the last two games, Jordan Love has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions. His completion percentage is below 60% and he turns 25 in a couple of weeks. I don't think the Green Bay Packers have their franchise QB in the building.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
You cannot sell me on the Pittsburgh Steelers. You just can't do it. Nothing about this team besides TJ Watt is all that great. Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada are both bad at their jobs and I think the whole "Mike Tomlin is going to coach this team to nine wins" schtick is getting old. The Steelers are far from being a playoff team.