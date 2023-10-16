NFL Power Rankings: A ton of movement happening after Week 6 games
There are five teams who all have a 5-1 record. Which one stands at the top after Week 6 games?
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed to look how I thought they'd look this year in Week 6. I don't fully trust this team at all, but they are still currently leading the weak NFC South.
15. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
Congratulations to the Los Angeles Chargers; you are currently the most average team in the entire NFL! Kudos!
14. Los Angeles Rams (3-3)
I am getting woozy from all of these 3-3 teams in the NFL. It makes power rankings very hard. I guess the Los Angeles Rams being a team filled with battled-tested veterans makes them more trustworthy than some of the other 3-3 squads.
13. Houston Texans (3-3)
Man do I love this team. Both sides of the ball are playing extremely well for it being a new coaching staff. CJ Stroud finally threw an interception. Houston is simply a good football team that needs 2023 to settle in. They will be a huge problem in 2024; mark my words.