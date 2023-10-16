NFL Power Rankings: A ton of movement happening after Week 6 games
There are five teams who all have a 5-1 record. Which one stands at the top after Week 6 games?
12. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
Joe Burrow's calf seems to be getting better and he's been more efficient as a passer over the last two weeks, so I think the Cincinnati Bengals might be turning a corner. After starting 0-2, they've won three of their last four games to get back to .500. They do this every year it seems.
11. Cleveland Browns (3-2)
The Cleveland Browns did just enough on offense to upset the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Deshaun Watson has really not showed his old self yet, but man, if Watson can get going, this team is going to be dangerous. They still have 12 games left to reach their full potential.
10. Seattle Seahawks (3-2)
The Seattle Seahawks are the perfect example of what a Wild Card team should look like. This squad may not have a single elite player on their roster but they will do enough to win nine or 10 games this year. Geno Smith has not been as prolific as a passer this year as he was last year, so that might be something to keep an eye on.
9. Dallas Cowboys (3-2)
The Dallas Cowboys play on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. I think Dallas is a better team overall, but this feels like a game that can go both ways. Dallas simply has more talent on both sides of the ball than LA does, so I think Dallas improves to 4-2 here.