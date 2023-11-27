NFL Power Rankings: Broncos rise, Panthers bottom out
There's more movement in this week's edition of NFL Power Rankings!
20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)
Currently, the Los Angeles Chargers are playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. I expect them to lose this game and drop to 4-7, but right now, I’ll put them at the 20th spot in this week’s power rankings. Head coach Brandon Staley is likely not making it to 2024.
19. Green Bay Packers (5-6)
Man, Jordan Love looked awesome on Thanksgiving Day. He is genuinely showing flashes of being a franchise QB in this league, and his latest performance was on national TV against a solid Detroit Lions’ defense. The Packers just might have something here with Love, and I think he’s giving them a reason to bring him back in 2024.
18. Los Angeles Rams (5-6)
The Los Angeles Rams still want people to realize that they exist. Matthew Stafford is still hanging around and played very well today. The Rams are an interesting mix of young and veteran players, and it’s definitely working to a degree this year. We’ll see if this team can hang around in the NFC playoff picture, which they sit one game out of right now.
17. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)
The Atlanta Falcons are still alive to win the NFC South division title even with their bad QB play from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. Oh my goodness; can you imagine if this team won the division and got to HOST a playoff game? Doesn’t that sound insane?