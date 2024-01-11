NFL Power Rankings: How do the playoff quarterbacks stack up?
Who is the best QB left as the playoffs begin?
5. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Two things can be true here; Brock Purdy is a very good QB who is also playing in a very favorable offensive system. His MVP campaign lost a lot of steam and just won't come to fruition this year, but the overall roster talent of the San Francisco 49ers can help them appear in the Super Bowl. The defense is still dangerous and the offense is also very potent.
4. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
If CJ Stroud was not a rookie, we'd be looking at him as being perhaps the best QB in the playoffs. Stroud just simply knows how to play this position at a high level already; let's not overthink him. He's one of the 10 best QBs in the NFL overall and a top-five passer in the NFL playoffs.
3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford went off over the last month or so of the 2023 NFL Season, and comes into the postseason having helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 10-win season. I do think the Rams can go into Detroit and get the win. The duo of Stafford and Sean McVay won the whole thing in 2021.
2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
If Dak Prescott was not on the Dallas Cowboys, we'd be having a different conversation about him. Prescott has been a viable MVP candidate all year and was just marvelous in 2023. He's an elite passer as of now and is one of the best and most efficient in the postseason. The Cowboys can go on a run in 2023, and this might be their year.
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
I don't think there is another right answer here. Lamar Jackson is likely going to win his second MVP award as he slowly builds a Hall of Fame resume. Now, the Baltimore Ravens need to take advantage of being the No. 1 seed. They are clearly the best team in the AFC and in the NFL. They've dismantled some top contenders in the regular season and just need to play their game. I'd truly be shocked if the Ravens were not in the Super Bowl this year.