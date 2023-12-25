NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who rises, who falls?
Who rises and falls in the latest edition of NFL Power Rankings?
28. Arizona Cardinals (3-12)
The Cardinals were also a team in a bit of an evaluation, rebuilding year. I’d expect this team to be much better in 2024, and them having a franchise QB in the building in Kyler Murray is huge.
27. Tennessee Titans (5-10)
I think the Tennessee Titans may have something here with Will Levis. Well, he at least has shown enough with what he was provided to warrant starting him in 2024 to see if he makes the year two leap. I think a couple more pass-catchers and some help along the offensive line would do wonders.
26. New York Giants (5-9)
Injuries have been the story for the New York Giants this year, but this roster wasn’t very good to begin with. I think this team made two horrid decisions when they paid both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. I mean what was GM Joe Schoen thinking here? Neither contract has worked out for the team, and the Giants will end 2023 with way more questions than when they began the season.
25. New York Jets (6-9)
Eh. They beat a bad Commanders’ team, so what? The Jets still stink.