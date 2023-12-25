NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who rises, who falls?
16. Houston Texans (8-7)
The Houston Texans aren’t going to win many games with Case Keenum under center.
15. Indianapolis Colts (8-7)
The Indianapolis Colts lost a pretty bad game in Week 16 versus a bad Atlanta Falcons team. Colts head coach Shane Steichen has done a marvelous job in his rookie season, but it’s clear that the Colts are still a year or two away from making some legitimate noise in the AFC.
14. Denver Broncos (7-7)
The Denver Broncos need to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday Night. Mathematically, they can still make the playoffs if they lose, but it’s very unlikely that could happen with a loss. Does Russell Wilson have enough magic left to lead the Broncos into the playoffs this year?
13. Green Bay Packers (7-8)
I guess I’ll put the Green Bay Packers here. It’s just so hard to rank out some of these seven, eight-win teams. QB Jordan Love is playing some nice football this year and I think is going to take another step forward in 2024. The Packers might be all the way back next year.