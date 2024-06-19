NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
10. Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White
The Miami Dolphins might be signing QB Tua Tagovailoa to a long-term extension, and with the recent QB deals, which has included Trevor Lawrence signing for $55 million per year, the pricetag for “Touchdown Tua” could push $60 million per year. Right now, Joe Burrow and Lawrence are the two highest-paid QBs in NFL history on a per-year basis.
With the NFL salary cap increasing, Tagovailoa has every argument in the world to ask for more than $55 million per year, which is insane, but this is how contracts in the NFL world. Backing hi up is Mike White, who has shown some nice flashes here and there as being a feisty backup QB. Ideally, Mike White never needs to appear in a game unless Miami has clinched the top seed in the AFC.
Tua Tagovailoa did start all 17 games in the 2023 NFL Season, so maybe he has put his injury concerns behind him.
9. Rams - Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo
I love the Los Angeles Rams quarterback room. Not only do they have an elite QB1 in Matthew Stafford, but they have a high-end backup who has won a ton of games in Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo will have to serve a two-game suspension, but he’s just about the best backup QB you can think of to come in and win a game or two.
Garoppolo started in the Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers several years ago, so the Rams did themselves a huge favor here by signing Garoppolo. The other big thing to note here is just how long Matthew Stafford has before meeting with Father Time.
The 2023 Los Angeles Rams went 10-7 during last year and did make the playoffs. With another strong offseason under their belts, what is stopping LA from making a deep playoff run during the 2024 NFL Season? This team did win the Super Bowl in 2021.