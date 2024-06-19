NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
20. Steelers - Russell Wilson, Justin Fields
This is an interesting QB room for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the 2024 NFL Season. They had a QB room consisting of Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph in 2023, and somehow managed to win 10 games and earn a postseason spot. However, that room was not going to be nearly good enough for the long-term, so they started fresh at the position.
They signed Russell Wilson to a veteran minimum deal, and also traded a late-round pick for Justin Fields. Overall, their QB room should be a huge upgrade over what they had last year, but neither Wilson or Fields are nearly good enough to be the long-term QB, so I would expect this room to again look different in the 2025 NFL Season.
However, Steelers fans seem quite confident in their new signal-callers.
19. Browns - Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston
Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns has looked downright awful since being traded to the Browns from the Houston Texans. If Watson is all washed up, not only do the Browns have to again start fresh at quarterback, but they’ll then hold the “honor” of having perhaps the worst contract in the history of the NFL. The Browns success in 2024 does hinge on Deshaun Watson.
Backing him up is Jameis Winston, who is just about as good as any team can get with their backup QB position. Winston was the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for sometime, but was not quite good enough. He’s been a reliable backup since then and is simply not afraid to throw the football, and he does not let interceptions get to him
I would not be surprised to see Winston start games in 2024. And if Deshaun Watson doesn’t play like he did with the Houston Texans, the Browns might be in quite the horrid position, as GM Andrew Berry would have to again search for another franchise quarterback.