NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
22. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
I am sick and tired of Jalen Hurts, man. He’s been a poor QB since the start of the 2023 NFL Season and needs to get more pushback than he currently gets. Hurts’ breakout year in 2022 seems to be more of an outlier than anything else, as this is now year five for him, and he’s now on pace to have four below-average years and one notable year.
Hurts has never thrown for 4,000 yards in a season and has never thrown for more than 23 touchdown passes in a season, either. Since the start of the 2023 season, Hurts has thrown for 27 touchdowns against 19 interceptions and has been sacked 49 times over those last 21 games.
He’s also added 14 fumbles during that time, and his five fumbles this year rank as the most in the NFL. What am I missing here? Jalen Hurts is a bad quarterback, let’s not call it anything but what it is and what it has been.
The Philadelphia Eagles have huge questions with their head coach, Nick Sirianni, and their starting quarterback.
21. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert has yet to throw for 200 yards in a game and is again on pace to have another one of his “ho-hum” seasons. I struggle to see why Justin Herbert is held in such a high status as one of the best QBs in the NFL. In my opinion, Herbert has never really left his mark and isn’t much of a winner. He’s now in year five and has a career record of 32-34. At some point, we have to stop making excuses for Herbert, right?
Yes, he is a franchise QB, but it’s becoming increasingly likely that this is someone who racing toward a career arc of guys like Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. Herbert just so happens to be big with a huge arm, so that’s why I think he’s seen closer to a top-10 QB, but he’s not been anything special thus far in the 2024 NFL Season.
The Los Angeles Chargers lost their last two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs after starting 2-0 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.