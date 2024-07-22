NFL power rankings: Ranking each team's roster ahead of the 2024 season
20. Minnesota Vikings
If JJ McCarthy is a legitimate QB, the Minnesota Vikings are going to be a very good football team. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has done quite the job at putting a team around their QB. So here is their plan, the way I see it;
They took JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and seem poised to sit him for some time in favor of Sam Darnold, who may play better than we think. I believe they are eyeing the 2025 NFL Season as where they can again establish themselves as a top team in the NFL, which would give KAM another offseason to add more talent to the roster. This team is trending in the right direction.
19. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks broke out in 2022 thanks to Geno Smith. However, Smith wrote back in a big way in 2023, so the Seahawks are left without a long-term identity. Geno Smith is not a viable long-term option, so they are clearly weaker at QB. Seattle also has some huge concerns along the offensive line, and the always-talented defense seems to constantly underperform.
What will we get from this team in 2024 with new head coach Mike Macdonald?
18. Carolina Panthers
Let’s not pretend that the Carolina Panthers don’t have a solid roster. It’s far from complete and does hinge a lot on whether Bryce Young can make a leap in year two, but year one GM Dan Morgan has done a nice job at bringing in appreciable talent to this team. They invested a ton into the offensive line and also added at WR.
The Panthers defense should also still be in a good spot with stud defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero. This feels like a six-win team in the 2024 NFL Season if most goes right.
17. Atlanta Falcons
I believe the Atlanta Falcons will win 10 games and the NFC South in the 2024 NFL Season. Their ceiling is limited with Kirk Cousins at QB, but he’s proven to be good enough to lead a team to a modest winning record. One of the best offensive lines in the NFL is going to keep Cousins upright, and their defense does have some nice pieces.
The Falcons are trending in the right direction, but them signing Cousins and drafting Michael Penix Jr is quite puzzling. Still, though, they’ll win a bunch of games in the 2024 NFL Season.