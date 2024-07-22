NFL power rankings: Ranking each team's roster ahead of the 2024 season
12. Jacksonville Jaguars
Now beginning to approach some of the more notable rosters in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars come in at no. 12 on this list. The offensive line is solid, but could use more reliable play at tackle. Trevor Lawrence is probably going to be just fine at QB, and their WR room should also be just fine.
Defensively, they have some nice pieces up front and quite the talent in the secondary. For some of the criticism that GM Trent Baalke has gotten over his time in the NFL, he has built something sustainable in Jacksonville, but can they get over the hump in the loaded AFC?
11. Kansas City Chiefs
A roster that I think people overrate, the Kansas City Chiefs still go into the 2024 NFL Season with more questions than answers on offense. Yes, Patrick Mahomes still exists, but will their backfield continue to produce outside of Isiah Pacheco? Is Travis Kelce still a viable TE? What about their starting tackles? Can Jawaan Taylor stop with the penalties?
What about their WR room? Was Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown enough? They also did trade CB L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, so that is another huge loss. The roster is still good, but it’s not elite.
10. Los Angeles Rams
I love the LA Rams roster, as they crack the top-10. They invested into their offensive line this offseason and brought in a slew of veteran players who can contribute immediately. The Rams shocked the NFL in 2023 when they finished strong enough to clinch a 10-7 record. All of a sudden, they seem poised to again find themselves contending for a Super Bowl.
But the type of roster construction from their 2021 Super Bowl team to what they have now for 2024 is different, and it’s different in a good way. The roster is loaded with a ton of young talent and competent depth.
9. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens may have maxed themselves out with John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson. The team may need to part ways with Harbaugh at some point and bring in someone with a higher ceiling. Nonetheless, the Ravens have been one of the most well-coached teams each and every season.
They have excellent personnel on defense and have a two-time MVP under center. The Ravens may again fall short of the Super Bowl, but they are in a solid position to make another run in the 2024 NFL Season if all goes right.